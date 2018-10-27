‘I’ve only eaten raw fruit for 27 years’

Anne Osborne says her unconventional diet is ethical, good for the environment and good for her health. Picture: Lachie Millard

Anne Osborne says her unconventional diet is ethical, good for the environment and good for her health. Picture: Lachie Millard

QUEENSLAND'S Anne Osborne has eaten nothing but fruit for 27 years.

Each meal is one whole, raw, mono fruit - a mango, a banana or an apple. A fruit salad is a birthday or Christmas treat.

Anne is a fruitarian and has raised two children on the same diet. She is 52 and jumps out of bed in the morning.

Her limited food intake has had no adverse impact on her health and she is an ideal weight.

"I'm never bored with the diet," she said.

"For me, every piece of fruit tastes different.

"That is why I don't eat two or three at once as I don't want to corrupt the taste. I'm not crazy, it just works for me and it's not for everyone."

Anne Osborne, 52, has eaten nothing but fruit for 27 years and even raised a family on the diet. Picture: Lachie Millard

The Sunshine Coast woman raised her children, now 27 and 14, as fruitarians but supplemented their diet with breast milk until they were close to four.

"The boys would have had nuts and seeds too," she said.

"They now eat other things, which is fine by me.

"You have to be happy in your lifestyle and if it is not making you happy then you should make changes."

Ms Osborne became a vegan in her 20s for ethical reasons and moved away from vegetables over time.

"I eat only good-quality organically grown fruit," she said. "I believe I live an ethical lifestyle that is good for the environment and my health."

.

Ms Osborne said that by eating whole, raw pieces of fruit, full of fibre, she does not experience the same insulin spikes people have on sugary foods. She eats more than 10 fruits a day.

Apple chief Steve Jobs was reportedly a fruitarian at certain times of his life. The business magnate died from pancreatic cancer in 2011.

When Ashton Kutcher played the role of Steve Jobs in the movie Jobs, he trialled fruitariasm for one month and ended up in hospital with pancreatic problems. The pancreas secretes blood sugar-regulating hormones.

"It's not a good idea to move from an ordinary diet to fruit only," Ms Osborne said.

"I transitioned from vegan to fruitarian over time.

"My bloods tests are all normal and my doctor said I had the best cholesterol levels he had ever seen."