Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has died in floodwaters north of Townsville as ex-tropical Cyclone Owen heads down the Queensland coast. Picture: BOM
A man has died in floodwaters north of Townsville as ex-tropical Cyclone Owen heads down the Queensland coast. Picture: BOM
Weather

Man dies in raging floodwaters

16th Dec 2018 8:34 PM

A man has died after being swept away in floodwaters in Far North Queensland.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter and swift-water rescue crews, responded to calls to the popular picnic and swimming spot of Big Crystal Creek, 75km north of Townsville, at around 4.15pm (AEST) today.

The man was pulled from the water with CPR performed by paramedics but he could not be saved.

The area has had torrential rain as ex-tropical Cyclone Owen made its presence felt.

More Stories

cyclone owen editors picks ex-tc owen fatality flooding flood waters

Top Stories

    Police roll out operation PARIAC across the Northern Rivers

    Police roll out operation PARIAC across the Northern Rivers

    News 85 police deployed throughout 11 Northern Region Districts.

    Are you old enough to be a fan?

    premium_icon Are you old enough to be a fan?

    Music Dragon bring their UK Chart Toppers of the 1980s show

    Highway work on hold over the Christmas break

    Highway work on hold over the Christmas break

    News Traffic conditions on highway upgrade might make things easier

    Dami Im's a dream coming to Ballina

    premium_icon Dami Im's a dream coming to Ballina

    Music The Australian-Korean pop-star will bring her tour next year

    Local Partners