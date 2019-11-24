Queensland drivers blow licences

DUMB DRIVERS: Tweed Byron police have charged two drivers from Queensland in two separate incident for drink driving in Byron Bay.

TWO Queensland drivers will be using public transport for a while after being caught for driving under the influence of alcohol in Byron Bay.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said a woman, 23, was female charged with a mid-range offence at 12.55am on Saturday while a man was charged late on Thursday night.

Insp Cullen said about 12:55am on Saturday 23rd of November 2019, uniformed police saw a woman driving a white Nissan Tida hatchback displaying Queensland registration plates west along Lawson St, Byron Bay.

After negotiating the roundabout at Lawson and Shirley St, the front nearside of the accused's vehicle collided with the curb directly outside Byron Bay Police Station.

The accused continued west along Shirley St where the vehicle slowed, and its nearside tyres were seen to veer across the fog line on two occasions.

After the Milton St intersection, the accused stopped the vehicle and a male front seat passenger exited.

When asked the accused produced a Provisional (P1), Queensland Driver Licence

She submitted to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading, was then placed under arrest and conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis where she returned a breath analysis reading of 0.119 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

The woman was suspended from driving in NSW and will appear before Byron Bay Local Court on the 9th December.

Meanwhile, Insp Culen said a man has been charged with HRPCA after about 11:25pm on Thursday November 21 after officers saw his car driving erratically.

She said police were travelling south on Bangalow Rd in Byron Bay.

At this time Police observed a grey coloured Honda CRV bearing Queensland registration plates ahead of them and the vehicle was seen to be swerving left and right.

Police activated their warning devices and signalled for the driver to stop.

The vehicle stopped on Broken Head Rd and the man submitted to a breath analysis which returned a positive reading.

The accused was arrested for the purposes of a breath analysis.

At Byron Bay Police station, the man was submitted to a breath analysis which returned a positive reading of 0.193 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

Police said the accused smelt strongly of wine, his clothing was dishevelled, speech slurred at times, eyes watery and balance unsteady.

In the opinion of police, the accused was moderately affected by alcohol.

His licence was suspended, and his keys confiscated.

He will appear before Byron Bay Local Court on the 9th December.