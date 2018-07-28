Menu
Tweed Seagulls players celebrate after a try agains the Ipswich Jets at Piggabeen.
Sport

Queensland Cup game could be headed to Northern Rivers

by Connor O'Brien
28th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
THE prospect of a Northern Rivers town hosting an Intrust Super Cup rugby league match in future seasons is not off the table - but it will not happen during a Country Week round.

ISC teams earlier this month headed around rural Queensland to give back to the country regions, with games played at Goondiwindi, Maryborough, Cooktown, Bowen, Normanton and Hughenden.

The PNG Hunters taking their home fixture north to Lae.

The Northern Rivers has produced a number of NRL stars including James Roberts and Cody Walker and is a key development area for the Tweed Heads Seagulls and the Gold Coast Titans.

Tweed travelled 1700km north to play at Hughenden - a trip that involved costly charter flights - but they arguably could have had a greater impact south of the border.

Seagulls chief executive Paul Stephenson said he would be keen to see a Northern Rivers fixture become a reality.

"I'd love to see us play a game at Murwillumbah or Byron Bay or somewhere like that,” Stephenson said.

"Central Queensland take a number of their games already out to regional areas because they have such a big catchment so it's definitely something that I think we should look at next year, for sure.

"I know how hard the QRL (Queensland Rugby League) have fought for us to make sure that Country Rugby League recognises our catchment area as being northern NSW.

"They have fought really hard to make that happen.”

QRL major competitions manager Dave Maiden likes the Northern Rivers concept but said it was not viable as part of Country Week and would instead have to take place during another round.

"It (Country Week) has to be in Queensland because it is Queensland Government funds that assist us with this,” Maiden said.

"So as much as we would love to, I don't think the Queensland Government would appreciate us spending money in New South Wales.

"It's probably not an option but there is no reason why we can't take another game down there that is not necessarily Country Week.

"We understand that northern NSW is a catchment area for Tweed and for the Titans.”

Tweed Seagulls will be out to snap a four-game losing streak when they host Mackay at Piggabeen tomorrow.

Lismore Northern Star

