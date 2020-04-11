Queensland cracks down on interstate holidaymakers

Queensland residents will need to acquire new border pass to get back home. Photo: Scott Powick NEWSCORP

FROM Saturday April 11, Queenslanders returning home from interstate will now need special permission to get back across the border.

All existing Queensland Entry Passes and Queensland Resident Vehicle Passes became void as of 12:01am today (April 11). New Border Passes will now be required for entry into Queensland, including for permanent residents.

An exempt resident or exempt person arriving from overseas or a ‘virus hotspot’ will also be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Queensland Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young, said that these further restrictions on interstate movement are necessary actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

Northern Rivers politicians and police have recently expressed concern that Queensland holidaymakers may flock into Northern NSW during the Easter long weekend.

Last Sunday, Ballina Shire Councillor Keith Williams said that “with Easter just around the corner, people are really fearful that large numbers of day-trippers from Queensland are going to be heading down for the long weekend.”

“It significantly increases the risk for our community if people are continuing to go in and out.”

Richmond Police District commander, Superintendent Toby Lindsay, has also warned prospective travellers that “now is not the time to have a holiday on the North Coast,”

“People should only be out if they are going to work, seeking medical attention, caring for another, for food or exercise.”

“Police will be patrolling coastal areas to make sure people stay away and stay home.”

While Byron Bay is now considered a virus hotspot on the Northern Rivers following evidence of local transmission, it has not been listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Queensland Government.

The Local Government Areas that have been listed are:

Blacktown

Canterbury-Bankstown

Central Coast

Cumberland

Inner West

Ku-ring-gai

Northern Beaches

Randwick

Ryde

Sutherland Shire

Sydney

Waverley

Woollahra

Interstate travellers returning from Byron, Tweed and Ballina Shires will not be required to self-quarantine.

You can apply for a border pass at https://www.qld.gov.au/border-pass