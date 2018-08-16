Nurse sues hospital for $1m over ‘career-ending’ injury

Nurse Rosemary Willis is suing Robina Hospital over injuries she received at work. Picture: AAP/John Gass

A GOLD Coast nurse who allegedly suffered career-ending injuries trying to restrain a panicked patient is suing the hospital for almost $1 million.

Lawyers for Rosemary Willis, 51, have lodged a WorkCover claim for more than $904,000 with the Supreme Court over allegations she was injured when a sedated patient lashed out during a shift at Robina Hospital's Intensive Care Unit in 2016.

The claim alleged the Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service failed to take reasonable care for Ms Willis' safety, failed "to instruct her of correct and safe methods of carrying out her duty and failed to establish, maintain or enforce safe methods and systems".

According to court documents, Ms Willis was working at Robina's ICU on February 15, 2016, when she suffered shoulder injuries trying to stop a patient from ripping out a breathing tube.

The claim said Ms Willis should have been warned about the patient's likely agitation and that doctors should have ordered the patient to be physically restrained by "soft constraints" or administered stronger sedatives as she regained consciousness.

"(They) knew or ought to have known that Patient S posed a risk of injury," the claim states.

"(Ms Willis) has endured and will continue to endure pain, suffering and loss of amenities of life, and her enjoyment of life has been diminished and impaired."

She has not been able to return to work since.

Acting for Ms Willis, Senior Associate at Maurice Blackburn Lawyers Anna Morgan said the incident had taken a heavy toll on the career nurse.

"She was a dedicated nurse who loved her job and this injury has effectively ended her career," she said.

"This has been very tough for her trying to raise two children needing heavy painkillers and regular further treatment."

She said Ms Willis would like to continue working at the hospital in some capacity, but would be unable to return to her previous role.

"She is going to require ongoing medical care."

A spokeswoman for Gold Coast Health said they were aware of the legal action but could not comment further.

"We can't comment on this specific case while legal proceedings are underway," she said.

"Gold Coast Health is committed to providing a healthy and safe work environment for our staff, patients and visitors."