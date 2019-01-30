Menu
The former Lady Cilento Children's Hospital has been rebranded.
Health

‘Never contact us again’: Fresh blow to hospital

by Domanii Cameron
30th Jan 2019 4:04 PM
A MAJOR donor has pulled cash from the Queensland Children's Hospital after the State Government's bungled name change.

Medical philanthropists Judith and Trevor St Baker AO have told the Queensland Children's Hospital board they have lost any future support after it controversially went ahead with "tearing down" Lady Phyllis Cilento's name last year.

The St Bakers were major donors to the $1.5 million Starlight Express Room, which is a haven for sick kids at the hospital.

"We told the board they should never contact us again," Mrs St Baker said.

"I'm sympathetic to the cause, but to go ahead with removing the name of an outstanding Queenslander is insulting.

"It's unnecessary, ridiculous and a waste of money.

"We object to it and will find other ways to help sick kids and invest our philanthropic money."

The philanthropists have invested millions of dollars over the years, including donating to the University of Queensland's Skin Cancer Research Centre and committing $750,000 to St Vincent de Paul to fight homelessness.

