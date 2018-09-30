Queensland bleed maroon right to end against NSW

Queensland won the over-35s division with a 3-1 win over NSW in the Australian Masters Hockey final at Goonellabah.

A DETERMINED Queensland took out the over-35s division with a 3-1 win over New South Wales in the final at the Australian Masters Hockey tournament.

It proved to be a swansong and fitting farewell for retiring captain Adam Byrne while Philip Taylor was named player of the tournament.

"A few of us are ageing and leaving the scene so that was a pretty sweet one,” Byrne said.

"I'm pulling the pin, I'm a mechanic and it's hard to get time off work but we'll enjoy this one.

"It will be good to have a rest after some really good years playing for Queensland.

"We have a few good young blokes that have come in and they'll be a strong team for years to come.

"We're a family team, we've had plenty of support on and off the field this week.”

Leading, 2-0 a rare lapse in concentration saw NSW score a goal through Stuart Fletcher in the 65th minute.

The joy was short lived when three minutes later Joel Helmstedt hammered the winner home for Queensland with another goal.

"It was a bit close there but we made a pack as Queenslanders to stay in it and bleed maroon right to the end,” Byrne said.

"You can't beat that State of Origin rivalry and that's something both teams play on every year.

"This is the second year that we've been together and we knew each other pretty well, which worked in our favour,” he added.

It was a big effort for NSW to get to the final after starting the weekend with 4-1 loss against Victoria.

They lost two straight after a hard-fought 1-0 loss against Queensland in a pool game before finding some rhythm in 8-2 win against ACT.

Alex Jones scored four goals in that game and finished the tournament with a total of eight goals while Brady Lee scored five.

They got revenge on Victoria with a 2-1 win in the semi-final on Friday.