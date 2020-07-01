Queensland Ballet to run lessons in your home town

Queensland Ballet is touring the state bringing school and community workshops to you.

IT is a sign of the revival of the arts - Queensland Ballet's Education Teaching Artists will be packing their bags and hitting the open road in August and September, taking school and community workshops to 14 locations across regional Queensland.

The tour had been suspended due to Queensland Government travel restrictions and was finally approved after a robust plan was developed in alignment with Queensland Government guidelines and the AusDance Dance and Physical Performing Arts COVID Safe Plan.

The workshops aim to inspire regional communities and provide the opportunity to experience the physical, social and emotional benefits of dance.

Queensland Ballet Artistic Director Li Cunxin says it is a big step in the right direction for the Company, after its entire 2020 season was postponed to 2021.

"Our community engagement tour is so important for us to connect with our local and regional communities, especially during this unprecedented time when our theatres remain closed," Mr Li said.

Li Cunxin with Queensland Ballet dancers. Picture: Liam Kidston.

"Our workshops provide such wonderful opportunities for communities to come together and experience the joys of dance. Whether you enjoy the physical movement, the social aspect or the outlet of creative expression, these workshops are a fantastic way to experience our incredible art form."

The workshops cater for all ages and abilities with something on offer for everyone. Community classes, presented by Ergon Energy Network and Energex range from QB Petit Pointers aimed to enthral the littlest lovers of dance, to a tailored Ballet for Adults class for mature active adults.

The tour also includes in-school workshops, sponsored by Shell's QGC business with help from Shell's Joint Venture Partners CNOOC and Tokyo Gas, who support Queensland Ballet in bringing the arts to regional Queensland.

The in-school workshops provide safe, educative and inclusive dance experiences for students in kindergartens and schools.

Queensland Ballet's in-school workshops complement the Early Years Learning Framework, Australian Curriculum and Senior Dance Syllabus.

Queensland Ballet Education Manager Martha Godber said all workshops would adhere to COVID safe guidelines and Queensland Ballet's strict WHS processes to ensure the safety of our Teaching Artists and participants is prioritised at all times.

A Queensland Ballet Workshop at the Kingaroy Dance Academy

Ahead of the community engagement tour, Queensland Ballet is also set to announce the reopeningofits studios for community dance classes from 13 July.

Participants will be able to join Queensland Ballet's expert Teaching Artists and return to the studio for ballet, Barre and Tone, QB Petit Pointers and more.

Dance class participants will have to follow Queensland Ballet's strict WHS processes and COVID safe guidelines, with the Company prioritising the health and wellbeing of Teaching Artists and participants.

Online classes are still available for those who prefer to dance in the comfort of their own home.

For more information and to book a community class go to www.queenslandballet.com.au/classes

Registrations for the school and community workshops are required to ensure all necessary contact details are recorded and the program adheres to the 4sq m per person regulation.

To find out what is on offer in your town and to register your spot, head to:

https://www.queenslandballet.com.au/community/regional-and-international-programs/2020-regional-school-and-community-workshops

Tour Dates

2 August Logan

4 August Redcliffe

6 August Redlands

9 August Ipswich

11 & 12 August Mt Isa

14 & 15 August Longreach

20 & 21 August Townsville

23 & 24 August Mackay

25 & 27 August Rockhampton

28 & 29 August Gladstone

30 & 31 August Maryborough

3 & 4 September Noosa

6 & 7 September Goondiwindi

8 & 10 September Toowoomba

Originally published as Queensland Ballet to run lessons in your home town