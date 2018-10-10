Premier’s ‘no comment’ on abortion Bill vote

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is refusing to be drawn on how she will vote on the abortion Bill. Picture: Liam Kidston

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has refused to reveal how she would vote on the decriminalisation of abortion Bill before State Parliament during a visit to Blackall in Central Queensland.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was unhelpful for anyone to put pressure on MPs to reveal how they would vote ahead of next week's parliamentary debate.

She made renewed calls for the debate to be "respectful" and said MPs should not have to declare how they would vote.

"I expect a very high standard from every single Member of Parliament to be respectful," she said.

"I will be voting on my conscience as well and I think everyone will see how I vote on the day.

"I think that the best way for individuals to make up their own minds is to think about the issues and to read the report from the Queensland Law Reform Commission."

The Premier has previously indicated that she supported the decriminalisation of abortion.

Her comments come after several government MPs previously called on LNP MPs to reveal their positions on the Bill.

Liberal National MPs were yesterday granted a conscience vote on the Bill, all but guaranteeing that it will pass Parliament.