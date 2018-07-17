Menu
Sue Boyce with women’s rights campaigners outside Parliament on Tuesday morning. Pictures: Annette Dew
Politics

Former LNP Senator joins pro choice rally

by Sarah Vogler
17th Jul 2018 12:54 PM
FORMER LNP Senator Sue Boyce has joined a pro choice rally in Brisbane to show her support for new abortion decriminalisation laws and to urge the Opposition to give its MPs a conscience vote on the issue.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday released the Queensland Law Reform Commission's report and confirmed she would be introducing new laws to remove abortion from the Criminal Code and to bring in new buffer zones around clinics.

The laws will be introduced in August and will be debated in October.

Ms Boyce said she attended the rally to show that the issue was beyond politics.

"My involvement in this is very deliberately to show that it is not a party political issue," she said.

"It is an issue that is important to every Queensland woman.

"I would encourage everyone to urge their state MPs to vote in favour of this legislation now."

 

Campaigners at today’s rally.
Campaigners at today’s rally.

 

Ms Boyce said it was her hope that the LNP would have a conscience vote.

"We now have credible legislation produced by the law reform commission," she said.

"We don't have the flaws that the Rob Pyne legislation had so I would anticipate that the LNP, as Deb Frecklington has suggested, would be very much in favour of a conscience vote on this issue.

"It has been a very strong tradition within in the LNP that issues such as this are allowed a conscience vote."

