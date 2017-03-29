Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

QUEENS of the Stone Age, The xx and LCD Soundsystem are this year's Splendour in the Grass headliners.

Triple J's breakfast hosts Ben and Liam revealed the line-up just minutes ago, revealing the first two acts The xx and Queens of the Stone Age by playing their songs before reading out the full list.

Despite speculation and a line-up poster 'leaked' online yesterday, British group Gorillaz were not announced.

According to the podcast Let There Be Talk, Queens of the Stone Age have just finished working on their long-awaited new album.

London trio The xx, currently on tour in South America, released its third studio album I See You in January.

British band The xx. Alasdair McLellan

Este Haim from LA band Haim told Ben and Liam the band was excited to return to the festival after debuting its first album Days Are Gone.

"The first time we ever heard our lyrics sung back to us was at Splendour in the Grass," she said.

"Australian audiences, we just know they're going to be up for it. I already know that it's going to be the best time and we're going to have so much fun."

Features including The Tipi Forest, Splendour Forum, The Global Village, Little Splendour, Splendour in the Craft, The Comedy Club and The Buskers Stage will all return again this year.

Tickets go on sale at 9am AEST on Thursday April 6 through Moshtix. Byron and Tweed locals can take advantage of a special pre-sale this Sunday.

Splendour in the Grass will be held at the North Byron Parklands from July 21 to 23.

The 2017 Splendour line-up:

THE XX

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

ROYAL BLOOD

HAIM

SIGUR RÓS

SCHOOLBOY Q (ONLY AUS SHOW)

VANCE JOY

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB

PEKING DUK

RL GRIME

BONOBO

FATHER JOHN MISTY

CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN

TASH SULTANA

PAUL KELLY

STORMZY

KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD

GEORGE EZRA

FUTURE ISLANDS (ONLY AUS SHOW)

BANKS

BERNARD FANNING

DUNE RATS

CUT COPY

ÁSGIER

ALLDAY

MEG MAC

RAG'N'BONE MAN

THUNDAMENTALS

LIL YACHTY

SAN CISCO

CLIENT LIAISON

REAL ESTATE

DAN SULTAN

VALLIS ALPS

D.D DUMBO

MAGGIE ROGERS

TOVE LO

POND

BIG SCARY

THE SMITH STREET BAND

OH WONDER

A.B. ORIGINAL

DOPE LEMON

THE KITE STRING TANGLE

YOUNG FRANCO

JULIA JACKLIN

KINGSWOOD

AMY SHARK

LUCA BRASI

THE LEMON TWIGS

VERA BLUE

SLUMBERJACK

BAD//DREEMS

BAG RAIDERS

TOPAZ JONES

MIDDLE KIDS

OCEAN GROVE

CONFIDENCE MAN

BISHOP BRIGGS

LATE NITE TUFF GUY

JULIEN BAKER

KILTER

LANY

HOCKEY DAD

KIRIN J CALLINAN

AIRLING

COSMO'S MIDNIGHT

GRETTA RAY

MOONBASE

THE PEEP TEMPEL

TORNADO WALLACE

THE MURLOCS

MALLRAT

LUKE MILLION

THE WILSON PICKERS

ROMARE

JARROW

GOOD BOY

KUREN

ONEMAN

WINSTON SURFSHIRT

SET MO

HWLS

HARVEY SUTHERLAND & BERMUDA

CC:DISCO!

ENSCHWAY

DJHMC

NITE FLEIT

ALICE IVY

WILLOW BEATS

WILLARIS. K

MOOKHI

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS

PLUS...

SWINDAIL

DENA AMY

ANDY GARVEY

PLANÈTE

SAM WESTON

SUPER CRUEL

CHRISTOPHER PORT

LEWIS CANCUT

KINDER