Queen sends message to fire survivors

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message to fire survivors via the Governor General of Australia. Kirsty Wigglesworth

BUCKINGHAM Palace is a long way from Rappville, even so, the Queen has sent a message to communities affected by recent fires.

The message was posted on Facebook by Governor General David Hurley, and shared on Richmond Valley Council's Facebook Page.

The message came as a surprise to council staff.

"I had tears in my eyes,” one staff member said.

Mayor Robert Mustow, who has been busy aiding the disaster recovery for Rappville and other communities since Tuesday, October 8 was pleased.

"It's an honour to think her Royal Majesty from Buckingham Palace has taken the time to think of her community,” Cr Mustow said

Here's the message in full.

"Prince Phillip and I have been deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and property caused by bushfires affecting communities and businesses across northern New south Wales and Queensland.

I am heartened that once again the richness of spirit that defines Australians has drawn people together to support those in need.

Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends of the victims.

Signed Elizabeth R”

Two people died in the Long Gully Rd fire and to date, 183 structures have been affected with 110 out that number destroyed.

Disaster Recovery agencies are helping assist people after the fires.