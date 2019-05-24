Queen pulls the right rein

CUP WIN: Jockey Mathew McGuren is pictured following the presentation, left, with trainer Daniel Bowen, owner Stephen Butcher and Beef Week president Frank McKey.

SHE was tagged the Queen of Lismore when she launched a tilt at a $500,000 Country Championship Final at Randwick only to finish a gallant fourth but became the Queen of Casino today when she annihilated the opposition to win the $35,000 Casino RSM Club Beef Week Cup (1400m).

Queen of Kingston, trained by Daniel Bowen, reigned supreme when she surged to an emphatic two-and-a-half-length win under injured jockey's Matthew McGuren's perfect handling.

McGuren had broken a rib in a fall earlier in the day but was never going to forfeit the ride.

"He couldn't move when I legged him up,” Bowen said.

McGuren sucked up the pain.

"She was good today,” he said after jumping from an awkward barrier 11.

"She was dominant.”

Bowen agreed.

"She deserved to win,” he said after the fourth at Randwick and unlucky second to Dominant Crown in last week's Brushgrove Cup at Grafton.

"She had bad luck and also had to back up today.”

It was Bowen's second Beef Week Cup after winning the race with Malmoosa last year.

He also won the Flying with Greselin that time but missed out yesterday when Almas was unplaced in the support race won by Wonder Boom.

The Paul Butterworth-trained son of Falvelon was having his first look at Casino and speared inside horses to claim the $22,000 Neil Cross Memorial Casino Flying (1000m).

Earlier in the day, Ballina trainer Stephen Lee struck with Annie Ethyl when the three-year-old filly broke through at her seventh start to win the Maiden Hcp (1000m). She had run five placings in her first six starts.

Lee made it a double as Be Watchful claimed the Maiden Hcp (1300m) then a treble with Sornja in the Class 3 Hcp (1400m), having her first run for the stable.

Jake Bayliss rode all three winners.

Grafton trainer John Shelton also snared a long overdue win with six-year-old mare Valley Crossing in the Maiden Plate (1000m).

Gold Coast trainer Michael Costa took just the one horse to Casino today - Le Renarde - and the five-year-old daughter of Foxwedge saluted, crashing through the $100,000 prizemoney barrier.

Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn, who leads the Northern Rivers trainers' premiership, continued the female theme when Dram Of Delago won the Class 2 Hcp (1000m) ridden by youngster Emily Atkinson.

The 3kg-claiming apprentice led most of the way and won from Lee's fast-finishing Dukatti.