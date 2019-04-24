Queen of the Jungle is coming with roaring comedy

COMEDIAN: Fiona O'Loughlin has been selling out venues all over Australia since winning I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2018.

COMEDY ICON Fiona O'Loughlin is one of the most in-demand comedians in this country.

A late starter with an award winning career of almost 15 years, O'Loughlin performs to packed houses in venues and festivals across the globe.

Winner of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's (MICF) Best Newcomer Award in 2001, her career has gone from strength to strength ever since.

In 2006 she took home the coveted MICF Piece of Wood, an award for funniest show as voted for by other comedians.

In 2007 and 2008, she was nominated for the MICF's Barry Award for Best Show and in 2013, she was awarded Adelaide Comedy's Best Visiting Comedian award.

O'Loughlin has also taken her unique story-based comedy to LA, headlining the world-renowned Improv Comedy Club.

All this, in addition to repeat seasons in Hong Kong, performing at Edinburgh Fringe (the world's largest Arts Festival) Montreal's prestigious invitation-only Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and the UK's oldest, Leicester Comedy Festival.

As well as a critically-acclaimed stand up comedian, Fiona O'Loughlin is an accomplished writer, TV presenter and media personality.

Sh was cast in the 2018 Network Ten Program I'm a Celebrity Get me Out of Here, and she then won the title of Queen of the Jungle.

She has also appeared on Hughesy We Have A Problem (Network Ten), Sunrise (Network 7), Good News Week (Network Ten), Spicks and Specks (ABC), Dirty Laundry (ABC), and Celebrity Apprentice (Nine), as well as Network 10's Melbourne International Comedy Festival All Stars Gala a number of times.

Most recently, the award-winning national documentary series Australian Story (ABC) filmed an episode on O'Loughlin , which rated over 1.3 million viewers.