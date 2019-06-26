Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a woman after she didn't pay for petrol.
Police have charged a woman after she didn't pay for petrol. John Gass
Crime

'Queen of Australia' caught stealing petrol in Lismore

Aisling Brennan
by
26th Jun 2019 4:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MULLUMBIMBY woman has been charged with fraud after stealing petrol from a Lismore service station.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said police will allege that on June 2 the 37-year-old woman attended a Lismore service station and pumped $92 worth of fuel into her vehicle.

"She then attended the counter and told staff that she was the "Queen of Australia" and was transporting "The King of Australia"," he said.

"The 37-year-old then left the store without paying for the fuel.

"With some help from the community police have identified and spoken to the Mullumbimby woman."

The woman has been issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for Fraud and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court next month.

Snr constable Henderson said anyone thinking of not paying for petrol should be warned they will be caught.

"All of the petrol stations on the Northern Rivers have quality CCTV," he said.

"If you steal petrol you and your vehicle will be filmed, and you can expect a knock on the door from police."

northern rivers crime petrol drive off richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'I feel stonewalled' about Tabulam bridge, MP

    premium_icon 'I feel stonewalled' about Tabulam bridge, MP

    News THE RMS is in the process of contacting subcontractors and suppliers.

    Tabulam fire accused to face hearing over intent, damage

    premium_icon Tabulam fire accused to face hearing over intent, damage

    Crime The 40-year-old's guilty plea was previously rejected by the court

    Man jailed over drunken crash that left mate severely hurt

    premium_icon Man jailed over drunken crash that left mate severely hurt

    Crime His friend, severely injured in the crash, was earlier breath-tested

    'Byron is not Bondi': $34m hotel proposal sparks concern

    premium_icon 'Byron is not Bondi': $34m hotel proposal sparks concern

    Business Submissions closing for DA of five storey mega hotel