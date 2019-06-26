'Queen of Australia' caught stealing petrol in Lismore

Police have charged a woman after she didn't pay for petrol.

A MULLUMBIMBY woman has been charged with fraud after stealing petrol from a Lismore service station.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said police will allege that on June 2 the 37-year-old woman attended a Lismore service station and pumped $92 worth of fuel into her vehicle.

"She then attended the counter and told staff that she was the "Queen of Australia" and was transporting "The King of Australia"," he said.

"The 37-year-old then left the store without paying for the fuel.

"With some help from the community police have identified and spoken to the Mullumbimby woman."

The woman has been issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for Fraud and will appear at Byron Bay Local Court next month.

Snr constable Henderson said anyone thinking of not paying for petrol should be warned they will be caught.

"All of the petrol stations on the Northern Rivers have quality CCTV," he said.

"If you steal petrol you and your vehicle will be filmed, and you can expect a knock on the door from police."