Queen may rule again

COMMANDING PRESENCE: Lismore trainer gives Queen Of Kingston a well-deserved pat after her win in the Beef Week Cup (1400m) at Casino on May 24. Susanna Freymark

SHE'S regarded as the Queen of Lismore and could very well finish up being the Queen of Coffs too when she runs in the $150,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m) today.

Queen Of Kingston, a five-year-old daughter of Nicconi, is prepared at Lismore by Daniel Bowen, who like her is rising through the racing ranks.

The mare has won eight of her 22 starts, including three of her past four and the Daniel Baker Sprint Prelude (1215m) last start - her first look at the Coffs Harbour track.

She came from near last to run over the top of a good field, showcasing her versatility.

That race was part of a plan by Bowen to have her peaking for the Coffs Cup as well as showcase her talent for a possible selection in the $1.3 million The Kosciuszko (1200m) at Randwick on October 12.

Earlier this year, Queen Of Kingston came from a wide gate (14) before finishing an unlucky but valiant fourth to Noble Boy in the $500,000 Country Championship Final.

She has drawn even worse in the Coffs Cup, in barrier 17.

"I'm not too worried about that,” Bowen said.

"If she was a normal horse you would be worried, but she'll get back and hopefully be one off the fence, not crowded and comfortable.”

In her favour is the fact she drops from her last-start weight of 62.5kg to the 54kg she will carry in the Cup.

Bowen elected to run the mare in the 1200m Prelude at Coffs as he didn't want to give her a hard run leading into the Cup.

"She's peaked three times and we wanted to give her an easier run as possible,” Bowen said. "Didn't want to give her a hard run, but at the same time we wanted to show how versatile she is so that she might get picked up for The Kosciuszko.”

Ladbrokes has rated her a $17 chance in The Kosciuszko and $13 in the Coffs Cup.

"The 1200m was like a gallop for her,” Bowen said.

"It showed she can race at any distance we set her for. Before we couldn't ride her back, but she's so much more tractable now.

"She's climbing the ladder now and keeps rising to the occasion for us. We'll see how we go Thursday - hopefully knock it off and go from there.

"After she finished fourth to Noble Boy in the Country Championship she's kept improving and is going to be a good chance.

"She's a gem. I'm in my infancy as a trainer and you need a good horse to put you on the map.”

Queen of Kingston has won $202,000 in prize money for Lismore baker Steve Butcher and wife Karen.