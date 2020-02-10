Queen calls Harry, Meghan ‘back to UK’

The Queen has called Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back from their glamorous new life to attend a Commonwealth Service, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Canada after announcing they were quitting as royals and becoming "financially independent".

But the 93-year-old monarch has reportedly asked them to return to the UK next month for a service at Westminster Abbey, reports The Sun.

If the couple attend the March 9 event, it will be the first royal engagement for Meghan, 38, since they quit.

And the Sunday Times reported the couple will make a round of final official engagements in March before returning back to North America.

The couple attended the Commonwealth Service last year, with Meghan heavily pregnant with Archie.

The return to the UK comes after Prince Harry and Meghan released their bombshell statement that they were leaving the royal family - even paying back the $A4.6 million spent refurbishing their home at Windsor Castle, Frogmore Cottage.

And they have since settled into life at a $A20 million Canadian mansion on Vancouver Island, rubbing shoulders with A-listers including Jennifer Lopez with speculation they were even invited to the Oscars.

Most recently, Prince Harry made his first public appearance at JPMorgan's Miami billionaire's summit, where the sixth-in-line to the throne gave a speech - rumoured to have been paid $A800,000 plus expenses for the gig.

But the Sunday Times reported the Queen was "remarkably unfazed" by the couple's new life.

She has told friends: "If that's what they want, if they want to go, we must let them go."

The couple were reportedly flown on the JPMorgan private jet from Vancouver to Palm Beach, where they're said to have stayed at the home of Meghan's longtime friend, tennis legend Serena Williams.

The summit was attended by the likes of New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft and billionaire philanthropist Robert Frederick Smith.

But it has been claimed they have been looking for a home in Los Angeles for their future.

It comes after it was reported Meghan is looking for an agent in a possible return to showbiz.

It was claimed she is actively looking for representation after she and Prince Harry declared they wanted to become "financially independent" as they quit the royal family.

A source told Us Weekly the 38-year-old is "actively looking" for a manager or agent for future projects.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.