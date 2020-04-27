Quarry plans squashed by council

Lismore City Council has voted to oppose the extension of a Monaltrie quarry.

PLANS to extend a controversial Monaltrie quarry's lifespan for a further 25 years has been squashed by Lismore City Council.

The council had received an application to modify a development consent for an existing quarry located on River Bank Road, Monaltrie.

The quarry is currently approved to operate until May 12.

The application sought to increase the life of the quarry, which is currently operating, for a further 25 years, increasing the approved 20 loaded truck movements per day to a maximum of 46 loaded truck movements per day and possibly extending the quarry.

But councillors agreed unanimously the proponent had not demonstrated the proposed extension of the life of the quarry will not have an adverse effect on the local koala population, road network, amenity of the area.

The council had received 24 public submissions in opposition to the request, with many of them outlining their concerns on the impacts on the road network, the extension of operations for a further 25 years and the planning and amenity impacts on individual properties.

Councillor Darlene Cook said the applicant had previously failed to comply with certain conditions of the original DA approval, and subsequent amendments, over the past 25 years of the quarry life.

"Concerned residents have been contacting council for months and even years, regarding the quarry's continuous history of the breaches of terms of consent," she said.

The council agreed the application was not substantially the same as the original DA.

Crs Greg Bennett, Neil Marks and Bil Moorhouse were absent from the vote due to a conflict of interest.

The applicant will be able to resubmit their application with the necessary changes to appease the council if they see fit.