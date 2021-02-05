Quarry under close watch after DA refusal

A quarry near Lismore is being inspected every week after Lismore City councillors refused a development application to extend life of the facility.

For next week’s council meeting, Cr Eddie Lloyd has lodged a notice of motion asking for the council to be advised of the steps that have been taken to stop any works being carried out by the operator of Santin’s quarry at Monaltrie.

She wrote there had been “continued community complaints relating to the quarry still operating”, and asked for the general manager to report the “steps that have been and are being taken to take action on the nil compliance with the resolution (i.e. to stop works)”.

The council refused a DA to extend the life of the quarry in December.

It was stated it was not in the public interest and would impact the locality.

Santin Quarry on Riverbank Rd, Monaltrie.

In response to Cr Lloyd’s motion, council staff explained the quarry was still functioning under its original DA.

“Given the terms of this original DA, the quarry is still deemed to be in rehabilitation mode until February 12, 2021,” staff wrote.

“There is no approved plan of management that details the extent or actions required to rehabilitate the site.

“In those circumstances, any compliance action by council to direct rehabilitation works would not have a firm basis on which to proceed.

“Council staff are currently reviewing options available to bring the rehabilitation to a logical conclusion.”

Staff are now conducting weekly inspections of the quarry.

They have also met with the quarry owner/operator and advised that all work ‒ including rehabilitation work ‒ must stop on February 12.

“Staff intend to monitor the quarry on 13 February 2021 to ensure work on the site has ceased and determine if further compliance action is required,” the council report states.

“No additional compliance action is being undertaken at the present time other than general monitoring and/or in response to an amenity complaint supported with appropriate evidence.”