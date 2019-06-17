Menu
Quarry suspends operations for unknown time

Alison Paterson
17th Jun 2019 11:14 AM
LAST month a Northern Rivers quarry suspended all operations at the quarry until further notice.

Champions Quarry at Tucki Tucki advised the Department of Planning and Environment that it was suspending all operations at the quarry until further notice.

A Department of Planning and Environment spokeswoman said the department has been officially informed that quarry operations were suspended at 5pm on Wednesday May 22.

"If the decision is made to permanently close the quarry, it will need to formally notify the department and comply with a number of rehabilitation obligations under the planning approval,” she said.

"The quarry is entitled to suspend quarrying operations at any time but must continue to maintain appropriate environmental management and monitoring activities in accordance with the requirements of the planning approval and the associated management plans for the site.”

The quarry retails high grade sandstone from landscaping boulders to washed sand, and RMS specified road building materials.

The operation was currently the only facility in the region to offer washed sand compliant with road building and concreting.

In March 2018 Champions Quarry was fined by the Department of Planning and Environment for providing false and misleading information about paying a fee worth nearly $14,000.

Quarry owner Jeff Champion, a former Lismore mayor, and Lismore City Council have been contacted for comment.

