Quarry owner's 'sincere attempt to avoid litigation'

THE owner of a quarry in the Lismore area is pushing ahead with plans to keep it operating for at least another 16 years, despite the council refusing a development application earlier this year.

A modification of an already approved DA has now been lodged for the Riverbank Rd, Monaltrie quarry, which is owned and operated by Michael Santin.

According to the documents lodged with the council, the modification was lodged after the council knocked back plans to continue operating the quarry until 2045.

In April councillors agreed unanimously that Mr Santin's company had not demonstrated the proposed extension of the life of the quarry would not have an adverse effect on the local koala population, road network, amenity of the area.

Santin Quarry on Riverbank Rd, Monaltrie.

Mr Santin's town planner, Malcolm Scott, explained in the new documents they could not seek a review of the determination "as the DA originally approved was a designated development and are lodging a second application in a sincere attempt to avoid litigation".

If approved, the modification to the DA would enable the continued operation of the quarry for another 16 years from May 12, 2020.

If the council refuses, the consent for the quarry will lapse in February next year.

The modification "does not seek to change the key operational characteristics of the quarry", according to Mr Scott.

The "footprint" of the extraction area, the approved annual rate of extraction and the depth would remain the same.

"The rate of extraction is to be 'capped' at 29,970T per annum," the report states.

A Monaltrie quarry's application to continue operating for another 25 years has been quashed by council. Photo: Google

"An Environment Protection Licence issued by the NSW Environmental Protection Authority will either be sought at the time a DA is to be lodged for the expansion of the quarry or if Mr Santin proposes to extract greater than 30,000T per annum.

"The specialist assessments demonstrate that the quarry has and can operate reasonably within contemporary requirements of the NSW EPA and LCC.

"The resource continues to the east and southeast and is substantive.

"The Lismore Draft Strategic Planning Statement 2020 states that quarries are an important resource that support development and that council will review and map the full extent of the resource in the local government area."

The modification to extend the period of consent for the Monaltrie quarry is currently on public exhibition through Lismore City Council until August 26.