Quarry life extended until 2036
AN APPLICATION to extend the life of a Blakebrook quarry until 2036 has been granted by Lismore City Council.
The council granted consent on October 18 to an application by Santin Quarry Products to extend operations at Rosehill Quarry on Rosehill Road with the following conditions;
- The annual rate of extraction shall not exceed 23,000m³ annually
- The hours of operation of the Quarry are to be restricted to 7.00am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday
- The applicant must submit a Rehabilitation and Environmental Management Plan
- The site is to be inspected at the end of the consent period to ensure that rehabilitation has been carried out in accordance with the approved Rehabilitation and Environmental Management Plan.
- No topsoil above rock base shall be sold or otherwise removed from the site without prior consent of Council. (SPC)
- A Stormwater and Erosion/Sediment Control Plan (SESCP) shall be submitted to council for approval with reference prior to recommencement of operations.