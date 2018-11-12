Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LISMORE CITY Council has made a determination on a quarry application.
LISMORE CITY Council has made a determination on a quarry application. Jamie Brown
Business

Quarry life extended until 2036

12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

AN APPLICATION to extend the life of a Blakebrook quarry until 2036 has been granted by Lismore City Council.

The council granted consent on October 18 to an application by Santin Quarry Products to extend operations at Rosehill Quarry on Rosehill Road with the following conditions;

  • The annual rate of extraction shall not exceed 23,000m³ annually
  • The hours of operation of the Quarry are to be restricted to 7.00am to 5.00pm, Monday to Friday
  • The applicant must submit a Rehabilitation and Environmental Management Plan
  • The site is to be inspected at the end of the consent period to ensure that rehabilitation has been carried out in accordance with the approved Rehabilitation and Environmental Management Plan.
  • No topsoil above rock base shall be sold or otherwise removed from the site without prior consent of Council. (SPC)
  • A Stormwater and Erosion/Sediment Control Plan (SESCP) shall be submitted to council for approval with reference prior to recommencement of operations.
blakebrook quarry northern rivers business northern rivers council rosehill quarry
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    What should happen in this village over the next 15 years?

    What should happen in this village over the next 15 years?

    News THIS is your chance to have a say on how Bangalow will develop in the future.

    • 12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Child porn charges 'dragging on' for Goonellabah man

    premium_icon Child porn charges 'dragging on' for Goonellabah man

    Crime The 21-year-old man was charged almost a year ago

    • 12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    $17k power bill saving helps Norco farmer buy more cows

    premium_icon $17k power bill saving helps Norco farmer buy more cows

    News New campaign aims to save businesses $5 million in five weeks

    • 12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    Water extraction: what's proposed in pending DA

    premium_icon Water extraction: what's proposed in pending DA

    News The 100 megalitre operation is being considered by the council

    • 12th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners