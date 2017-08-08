Quarry company cops $350,000 for operating without licence

A NORTH Coast quarry operator has been convicted and fined $350,000 for operating a quarry at Doonbah near Woodburn without an environment protection licence.

The ruling was handed down in the Land and Environment Court against Rixa Quarries No.2 Pty Ltd, which was also ordered to pay the Environment Protection Authority's legal costs.

From March to October 2013, the company extracted and processed more than 30,000 tonnes of sand for sale from the Doonbah Quarry without holding an environment protection licence as required by state environment protection laws.

In sentencing the company, the Land and Environment Court accepted the EPA's assertion that Rixa Quarries had shown a blatant disregard for environment licensing laws.

The court also determined that a number of failures by the company's two directors Mr Joseph and Mrs Louise Cauchi suggested the company was likely to reoffend.

Chief Environmental Regulator Mark Gifford said the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 requires premises carrying out certain activities to hold an environment protection licence.

"Licences are important tools that help ensure environmental regulation for industries that have potential to impact on the health of the community and environment," he said.

The EPA said it does not take these matters lightly and that the decision of the court serves as a warning to all operators to ensure they comply with their licensing requirements.