‘Quaker’ identified as body in plastic

The 29-year-old woman whose body was found wrapped in plastic and dumped in a creek may have gone missing up to three weeks ago over drug related activities.

Danielle Easey, a mum from NSW's Central Coast, was found swathed in plastic in a remote creek last weekend, but police are seeking anyone who had come in contact with her since early to mid-August.

Her family had no contact with her for up to three weeks before the grisly discovery of her body.

Ms Easey was listed to appear at Newcastle Local Court just last Thursday, but police say she "had been associating with people involved in drug-related activities over the last few weeks".

A driver made the discovery around 10.30am on Saturday after spotting a large item in plastic floating in Cockle Creek, half an hour west of Newcastle.

The driver found the body of Ms Easey inside, calling police who formally identified Ms Easey on Monday morning.

Police said the 29-year-old lived in Booragul, a Lake Macquarie suburb, but had more recently been staying at different locations in the Central Coast area.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad and Lake Macquarie Police District have established Strike Force Furzer to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

"We know that Danielle was staying at different locations over the last three weeks and we are keen to establish where those locations were and speak to who she stayed with during that time," Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor said.

"Of particular interest to us is any sightings or contact with Danielle since early to mid-August, and we are appealing for those people to contact us as soon as possible.

"Our investigations have revealed Danielle had been associating with people involved in drug-related activities over the last few weeks."

Danielle Easey was 29. Picture: NSW Police

"We are keen to speak to any motorists with dashcam vision who may have been driving in the area of Wakefield Road over the past three weeks."

Ms Easey was due to face Newcastle Court for the alleged breach of a bond, and had been issued with police warrants earlier this year on break and enter, drug and stolen goods offences.

Officers are appealing for help from the public to try and establish Ms Easey's final movements including any driver her last movements.

Any drivers travelling along Wakefield Road in Killingworth, where Ms Easey's body was found, are also being asked to come forward.

Friends and family have started to pay tribute to Ms Easey, mourning the 29-year-old and expressing their condolences for her children.

"RIP beautiful girl! You are going to be so missed. my heart is absolutely shattered," one friend wrote.

"RIP hunny I hope they find out who did this to you," another said.

"Can't believe it. Bless your kids darling girl. So sad," one added.

Ms Easey had the nickname "Quaker" after the circumstances of her birth, amid the ruins of the 1989 Newcastle earthquake.

On December 28, 1989, Danielle was born on the front lawn of Newcastle's former Western Suburbs Maternity Hospital under a makeshift tent of sheets.

The 29-year-old had been living at places around Port Macquarie. Picture: NSW Police

Danielle Easey as a baby with her mother Jennifer Collier on the lawn of the hospital where she was born just after the Newcastle earthquake..

She arrived 90 minutes after the city was partly destroyed by an earthquake that measured 5.6.

Her mother, Jennifer Collier, was evacuated to the lawn when the earthquake struck and nurses coined the name for baby Danielle.

On her 17th birthday in 2006, Danielle told reporters her parents "always brag about it to other people" and that "friends call me Quaker".

Following the discovery of Ms Easey's body, forensic officers closed Wakefield Road for much of Saturday and Sunday as they worked to gather evidence.

Her remains were found less than 2km from West Wallsend Colliery, a busy central coast mine that was closed in 2016 after almost 50 years of operation.

The country road where Ms Easey was found is remote, with no street lights and multiple bends.