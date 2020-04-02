Menu
QUAD BIKE THIEVES: The Suzuki Quad King 400cc pictured here is one of three quad bikes stolen in the last fortnight by opportunistic offenders. Picture: Contributed.
Crime

COVID-19 CRIMS: Thieves targeting properties during pandemic

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 3:21 PM
OPPORTUNISTIC offenders have taken advantage of the growing pandemic, targeting farm vehicles outside of Gayndah.

A third quad bike has been stolen from a rural property in the last two weeks, prompting police to call on the community for assistance.

The red Kawasaki KLF 300cc quad bike was stolen on Monday, March 23 from a property on Mt Steadman Rd, just near Gooroolba.

A red Suzuki Quad King 400cc and Honda TRX 450cc were then stolen on March 20, again on rural properties on Barlyne Rd, and Brian Pastures Rd.

Gayndah officer in charge Sergeant Don Auld said there were likely to be two offenders, one who was barefoot during the March 20 alleged offence, leaving tracks in the soft dirt.

"Gayndah police want the community to know that these offenders are targeting rural properties for quad bikes," Sgt Auld said.

"They should consider increasing their security practices in relation to their farm equipment, particularly quad bikes."

Any information can be reported to Crime Stoppers, Policelink on 131 444, or in person at the Gayndah Police Station.

