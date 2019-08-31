Quad bike rollover fuels horrific Far North crash stats

PARAMEDICS have rushed to a rural Far North property after reports of a quad bike rollover amid a burning national debate over whether the vehicles are death traps on wheels.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a private residence in Maria Creeks, between Mission Beach and El Arish, at 7.36am today.

A QAS spokeswoman said a man in his 30s was taken to Innisfail Hospital to receive treatment for facial cuts and potential spinal injury.

The crash comes as a debate rages on over whether operator protection devices - aftermarket bar attachments meant to stop riders getting crushed during a rollover - should become mandatory on all quad bikes sold in Australia.

Honda has threatened to stop selling ATVs in the country if the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's proposed mandatory safety standard becomes enshrined in law.

The ACCC is calling for rules that:

■ adopts the US Standard and requires an additional rollover warning label

■ introduces a safety star rating system so safer vehicles get a higher rating

■ requires manufacturers to integrate an operator protection device, such as a crush protection device or roll over protection device in the design of new quad bikes

■ imposes minimum performance tests for dynamic handling, stability and mechanical suspension and requires that all wheels be able to rotate at different speeds.

"The ACCC believes a mandatory safety standard incorporating all of these elements is the best option to save lives and make quad bikes safer for everyone. We invite the public and stakeholders to have their say on this important safety proposal," ACCC Commissioner Mick Keogh said.

Figures show primary industries have eight times the fatality rate of other Australian industries.