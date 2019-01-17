OP score cut-offs for every uni course revealed

Thousands of students have been offered places in Queensland universities this year.

THE major round for university offers in Queensland is complete, with the minimum OP scores needed to get into each of the 2000 degrees revealed.

Yesterday marked a milestone for more than 8,000 school leavers who received an offer for university.

For those who missed out on a spot, the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre (QTAC) released what minimum OP score was needed to be offered a place for all applicants in the January 16, 2019 major offer round.

The minimum selection thresholds, also known as OP cut-offs, vary each year and offer round depending on the number and quality of applicants a course receives.

See below for the cut-offs for degrees at Griffith University, Queensland University of Technology, University of Queensland, CQUniversity, Australian Catholic University, Australian Maritime College and Christian Heritage College.

QTAC also revealed the top locations in Queensland where students lodged the most applications for the 10 most popular courses such as Medicine, Nursing, Business, Law and Teaching.

For a Bachelor of Nursing - one of the most in-demand courses for 2019 - the most amount of applicants came from the Gold Coast (785), followed by Brisbane south (632) and Logan/Beaudesert (588).

There are still opportunities for those who missed out during the major offer round.

QTAC said those who missed a spot should check the course vacancy information to find out if their course was still making offers.

"Further semester 1 offers will be made on 25 January," a QTAC spokeswoman said.

"Applicants can also change their preferences if they want to apply for a different course."

Applicants can also contact the QTAC call centre, which is operating extended hours until Friday.