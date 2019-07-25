QRL cling to hope with Kevvie

Kevin Walters continues to be linked to the Gold Coast Titans job. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

QUEENSLAND Rugby League boss Rob Moore says the Maroons are still banking on life with Kevin Walters next year amid speculation he will join the Titans.

Walters has been linked as a strong contender for the Gold Coast's top job after the sacking of head coach Garth Brennan earlier this month.

The current Maroons coach is yet to definitively rule out taking up the Titans gig but was adamant after this year's Origin loss that his full focus was on Queensland for next year's series.

QRL managing director Moore said he wasn't fazed by the speculation and was banking on Walters to remain at the Maroons next year.

"I just go off what Kevvie said after Game Three that he's preparing to coach the Maroons next year and we're preparing for him to coach the Maroons next year," Moore said.

"We don't think about it too much."

Walters has another year left on his Maroons contract as he looks to hit back from this year's 2-1 series loss to NSW.

However, the Titans are understood to be keen on securing the services of the 51-year-old, with Gold Coast executive chairman Dennis Watt describing him as "a strong candidate".

Dennis Watt is keen to secure the services of Kevin Walters. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"If Kevvie was willing and available and prepared to put his hand up, he'd be strongly, strongly in consideration," Watt said after Brennan's sacking a fortnight ago.

"I'm sure if he was really interested, someone would let us know."

Moore said he wasn't sure whether it was viable for an NRL coach to take on an Origin team mid-season in the modern game.

"In all coaching, it comes down to personalities," he said.

"Some coaches can probably do it and some coaches probably can't.

"It comes down to experience and time at the club and performance at a club I assume.

"I'm pretty certain that if your club isn't performing, the CEO or Board wouldn't be prepared to give up their coach for a period of time.

Wayne Bennett has been suggested as a possible replacement if Walters does go.

"It's not something that we have a hard and fast rule on."

The Maroons are currently undergoing their annual review of the Origin series and Moore commended Walters on his effort this year.

He also refused to rule out the possibility of poaching South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett for future series.

"The QRL's view is that there is limited coaches out there and Wayne would be one that would be eligible to be considered," he said.

"If you run through the list of coaches in the NRL that are Queensland born and bred or based, it's not a deep pool."