Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie.
Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie. Kevin Farmer
News

Banned trainer Ben Currie found guilty of more charges

20th May 2019 4:01 PM | Updated: 5:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACING: Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) stewards have found Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie guilty of 12 race day treatment charges under the Australian Rules of Racing.

Currie appeared at a reconvened inquiry in Brisbane on March 11 and 12 this year where he faced 14 alleged breaches of the rules of racing, two charges made in the alternative were not continued.

He has been found guilty of five breaches of AR 178E (race day treatment without permission). Currie as the trainer is guilty of causing the administration of a medication to five horses on March 24, 2018 the same day they raced at Doomben and Gatton.

He has also been found guilty of a further seven charges under AR.178E (race day treatment without permission) for causing the administration of a medication to seven horses on April 7, 2018, the same day they were engaged to race at Toowoomba.

Stewards have asked for submissions in regard to penalty.

ben currie editors picks queensland racing integrity commission toowoomba racing
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    FROM TODAY: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    premium_icon FROM TODAY: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    News DRIVERS be warned, the tough new laws come into effect from today and for those caught breaking them - it could cost you more than money.

    PHOTOS: Inspirational night out with The Northern Star Club

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Inspirational night out with The Northern Star Club

    Community Business leaders were inspired by adventurer Sebastian Terry

    Why you'll see frequent helicopter action over the region

    premium_icon Why you'll see frequent helicopter action over the region

    Community TransGrid takes to the skies over the Northern Rivers

    'Dark web' drug deal lands Casino man in trouble

    premium_icon 'Dark web' drug deal lands Casino man in trouble

    Crime Pills, vials of testosterone, cocaine, cannabis found by police