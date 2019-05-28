Menu
Shredder
Shredder
News

Meet the police force’s cuddly new recruits

28th May 2019 5:30 PM
THE Queensland Police Service has unveiled its newest recruits ... and they are soooo cute.

The four-legged crime fighters are a litter eight puppies who are about to start training under the fearsome title of the S Litter.

Now eight weeks old, the five boys and three girls have been given their new names -

Stryker, Shredder, Sniper, Solo, Skid, Stellar, Sasha and Star.

Although it's all fun and play time now, these curious pups will soon begin their journey towards becoming general purpose police dogs for the QPS.

Now all they have to do is meet their foster carers who will spend the next 12-18 months teaching them vital socialisation skills and begin their police dog training at the Dog Squad.

