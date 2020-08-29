Queensland's swipe at Morrison over baby death

Queensland’s Deputy Premier told the Prime Minister to stick to his own responsibilities “like aged care” after criticism over the death of an unborn baby.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles took a swipe at Scott Morrison on Saturday, when asked about the tragic death of an unborn baby.

A northern NSW woman lost one of her unborn twins this week after waiting 16 hours for a flight to Sydney for treatment rather than going to the Mater Hospital in Brisbane.

Brisbane was closer to her Ballina home and was able to provide the specialised treatment she required for her unborn babies.

But the woman, and doctors at Lismore Base Hospital, reportedly believed she would have to apply for a permit to cross the border for care.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday demanded an explanation from Queensland as to how the "terribly distressing" incident could happen.

But Mr Miles told him to stick to his own responsibilities.

"Scott Morrison should spend a bit more time on the things he's responsible for, like international borders, like aged care," he said.

Mr Miles said the border restrictions were "clear" that those requiring medical care, or support people for those requiring medical care, were allowed to cross the border.

He said there was "no border" that would prevent health care workers from "saving lives".

He said he would write to the NSW Health Minister to ensure NSW hospitals were aware of the rule.

Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington also criticised the government over the tragedy, but Mr Miles said it was a "private matter".

"I want to say a few things about this case because a lot has been said about it," he said.

"This last 24 hours, watching politicians use this tragic event to further their political arguments … it makes me sick.

"I can assure you we are doing everything we can to ensure these border restrictions do not limit patients (requiring care).

"I can't speak for hospitals in NSW

"If there is a communication problem south of the border, I want to fix it."

Meanwhile, Queensland recorded four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

All four cases were related to a known outbreak at the Wacol correctional training Academy, with 19 cases now linked to that outbreak.

One was a trainee at the academy and three were the wives of previously recorded cases.

Mr Miles said some of these cases had already been reported in the media in the past 24 hours.

There are 18 Queenslanders with COVID-19 in hospital.

Mr Miles praised health services for conducting 18,763 tests in the 24 hours to Saturday, adding it was a "really promising result" that the testing blitz turned up only four cases.

Mr Miles announced tighter restrictions in place in some Queensland regions would expand to the Darling Downs region around Toowoomba, including restrictions of 10 people at "non-COVID safe venues", and limits on visitors at aged care and disability services.

Mr Miles also said the "busy" Graceville Netball Courts had been closed on Saturday after it was visited by people who "may have been infectious" last weekend.

Originally published as Qld's swipe at ScoMo over baby death