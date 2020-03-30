Qld’s new coronavirus hotspot revealed

QUEENSLAND'S West Moreton region, which includes Ipswich, is emerging as a new hotspot for the novel coronavirus.

The number of cases in the region skyrocketed at the weekend, growing from 17 on Friday to 33 on Sunday - a jump of 94 per cent.

At the same time, Queensland cases overall grew from 555 to 656 - an 18 per cent rise.

Overall, Queensland accounts for about 17 per cent of Australia's 3966 cases of COVID-19, despite having about 20 per cent of the nation's population.

NSW cases have soared to 1791, making up 45 per cent of the national figures, despite only accounting for about 31 per cent of people living in Australia.

Most of Queensland's cases are in and around Brisbane with the Metro North and Metro South regions collectively accounting for 343 infections - about 52 per cent.

The Gold Coast has 121 cases, the Sunshine Coast 70, Darling Downs 24, Cairns and Hinterland 21, Wide Bay 17, Townsville 16, Central Queensland 6 and Mackay 5.

Four regions - Torres and Cape, North West, South West and Central West - have detected no cases at this point.

Higher socio-economic areas have so far fared much worse due to the bulk of cases relating to overseas travel, and their close contacts.

For example, more than two dozen cases have been linked to a 50th birthday party at Sails

Restaurant in Noosa, hosted by property kingpin Glen Wright and his wife Juliette, after a guest who flew in from skiing in Aspen is believed to have brought coronavirus back with him.

But lower socio-economic areas are expected to be hit hard if, as expected, Queensland starts to experience widespread community transmission. Less affluent areas have higher rates of chronic disease, which put people at increased risk if they develop the virus.

Hospital and Health Service

Metro North 180

Metro South 163

Gold Coast 121

Sunshine Coast 70

West Moreton 33

Darling Downs 24

Cairns and Hinterland 21

Wide Bay 17

Townsville 16

Central Queensland 6

Mackay 5

Torres and Cape 0

North West 0

Central West 0

South West 0

