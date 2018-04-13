Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr Cindy Tan offers holistic health for pets on the Gold Coast, in Logan and Brisbane. Picture: Renae Droop
Dr Cindy Tan offers holistic health for pets on the Gold Coast, in Logan and Brisbane. Picture: Renae Droop
Pets & Animals

QLD pet owners turn to Chinese medicine

by Danielle Buckley
13th Apr 2018 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland pet owners are turning to Chinese medicine to restore the yin and yang of their furry friends.

Acupuncture, massage, food therapy and herbal medicine are increasingly being seen as viable options for ailing pets, says Cindy Tan, Queensland's representative for Australian Veterinary Acupuncture Group.

Ms Tan, 37, from Meadowbrook owns Vetpoint, a mobile vet van that offers holistic health practises to pets in Brisbane, Logan and the Gold Coast.

Dr Cindy Tan with her 14-year-old golden retriever, Archie. Picture: Renae Droop
Dr Cindy Tan with her 14-year-old golden retriever, Archie. Picture: Renae Droop

Ms Tan graduated from The University of Queensland in 2005 with a masters degree in veterinary science. But after two years in general practise, she saw a need to provide more holistic care and studied Chinese vet medicine through the Chi Institute. She now offers alternative medicine mainly to dogs and cats, but was once asked to give acupuncture to a pet sheep.

Ms Tan says Chinese medicine and physical therapy can help improve a range of health conditions in dogs - from skin disorders and arthritis to psychological dysfunctions. Recently she treated a "sweet staffy" named Chloe that was diagnosed with heart failure with Chinese herbs and acupuncture.

"She had a good whole year of life ... which usually in her condition the best predicted life span is about 1-4 months," she said.

Ms Tan believes that Chinese medicine is providing a critical third option for owners with sick pets who only see surgery or euthanasia as options.

"We don't have the belief that we will cure them forever, but we can help prolong their life and give them a better quality of life."

The Australian Veterinary Acupuncture Group has 120 members nationwide and in QLD 19 members.

Related Items

chinese medicine holistic health pet owners pets vet veterinary

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Caravan rollover on Pacific Highway

    BREAKING: Caravan rollover on Pacific Highway

    News EMERGENCY service crews have been called to the crash where at least one person has been injured.

    • 13th Apr 2018 10:14 AM
    Hazmat crews give 'all clear' after toxic gas leak

    Hazmat crews give 'all clear' after toxic gas leak

    News Poisonous carbon monoxide emergency at hospital

    Handgun, bladed weapon, drugs seized at Casino home

    Handgun, bladed weapon, drugs seized at Casino home

    News Two men have been charged with drug and weapons offences

    Dangerous Ballina bar a 'massive problem' for marina plan

    Dangerous Ballina bar a 'massive problem' for marina plan

    News With no plans for dredging, the $170m marina project is in doubt

    Local Partners