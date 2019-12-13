Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Politics

Government is powerless to stop water mining

by Michael Doyle
13th Dec 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:38 PM

The Queensland government says it is powerless to stop water being sucked from a Gold Coast mountain where a school is running out of water.

Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.

The state government is facing community calls to intervene, but says it doesn't have the authority to curb water extraction from the region unless a water shortage is declared.

drought queensland government tamborine mountain state school water water mining

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        Health A NORTH Coast girl who was bitten by a tiger snake in her backyard is fighting every day to get back to her normal bubbly self.

        Take a peek inside three award-winning North Coast homes

        premium_icon Take a peek inside three award-winning North Coast homes

        News TWO Northern Rivers building designers have taken out awards for their work on the...

        Adventurer climbs new mountain and buys rural cinema

        premium_icon Adventurer climbs new mountain and buys rural cinema

        News The Harris’ have exciting plans for town’s much loved movie theatre

        ‘Absolutely fantastic’: Surf lifesavers’ impressive victory

        premium_icon ‘Absolutely fantastic’: Surf lifesavers’ impressive victory

        Sport THE Far North Coast surf lifesaving team has won the country titles for the seventh...