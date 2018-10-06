Qld govt pledges Morcombe support

QUEENSLAND'S new premier and police minister have pledged their support for Bruce and Denise Morcombe to continue as child safety ambassadors for the state.

As Education Queensland prepares to launch new child safety curriculum in partnership with the Daniel Morcombe Foundation next term, the pledge means Daniel's legacy will continue.

David Gibson, who was sworn in as police minister today, told the crowd at the Dance for Daniel fundraising gala on Saturday night that Premier Campbell Newman had asked two questions when he phoned last Thursday.

He first asked if Mr Gibson would take on police and community safety portfolios.

"The very next thing he asked me to do was attend this function," Mr Gibson said.

"It's a fitting indication of just how highly valued and important this work is and how regarded this foundation is in the community not just on the Sunshine Coast but across Australia and its influence is global.

"Child safety is one of the community's greatest concerns.

"I think all of us as parents had that sick feeling in our stomaches when we first heard the news of Daniel missing.

"None of us could imagine what the Morcombes went through for so many years."

Mr Gibson described the Morcombes as "wonderful dedicated inspiring people" who had stepped up despite their tragedy.

"They have been promoting personal safety for children ... and it has become an important part of children's education in schools," he said.

Mr Gibson also read out a letter to the Morcombes, from Premier Newman who said he looked forward to "seeing the benefits from this work as children across Queensland engage in these programs".

"I acknowledge the work of the foundation and in particular, the courage and commitment you have displayed, while suffering the greatest tragedy that can confront a parent, in providing inspiration to other parents, educators and the community generally," he said.

"The creation of the foundation and its continuing work in educating children, assisting victims and promoting child safety are commendable objectives which I and my government endorse."