Dad will plead guilty to killing, torture of toddler son

Shane Purssell Akehurst has told Brisbane Magistrate’s Court he will plead guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of torture.

A QUEENSLAND father accused of violently killing his son has told a court he will plead guilty to the toddler's death after his murder charge was downgraded.

Police allege Shane Purssell Akehurst repeatedly threw his son Corby against a timber bed at their Kin Kin home in March 2015 because the boy would not stop crying.

Akehurst was charged with murder, torture, five counts of assault and one of grievous bodily harm in relation to the death of Corby, who was just shy of his second birthday when he died.

But prosecutors today dropped those eight charges and instead charged Akehurst with one count of manslaughter and one of torture.

Prosecutors will allege Akehurst tortured his son on a number of occasions between November 31, 2014 and March 25, 2015 when he died.

Akehurst, who is in custody, told Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning that he would plead guilty to the new charges.

He will be sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court at a date to be set.