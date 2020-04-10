Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics

Election could be a full postal vote

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Apr 2020 9:51 AM

Queensland's upcoming election could be a full postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the attorney-general has been in discussions with the Electoral Commission of Queensland about the possibility of a postal vote for the October election.

The election must go ahead this year and a full postal vote is one of the measures being looked at, Ms Palaszczuk said in an interview with the ABC.

Originally published as Qld election could be a full postal vote

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health politics queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        premium_icon Renter’s dream as new properties flood in at reduced prices

        News IF YOU’RE in the market for a rental property on the Northern Rivers, now is a good time to look. Check out our interactive map of hot properties in the Byron Shire.

        Health authorities: “there is no shortage of flu vaccines”

        premium_icon Health authorities: “there is no shortage of flu vaccines”

        News DELIVERY of the 2020 influenza vaccine have commenced for eligible people under the...

        Large fields expected on Lismore golf course this weekend

        premium_icon Large fields expected on Lismore golf course this weekend

        Sport LISMORE Workers Golf Club will run its tournaments and social play over the Easter...

        COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        premium_icon COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        News Easter holiday period marks a “crucial” moment