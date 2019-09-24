Adventure park reaches new heights

FROM sky-high zip lines to suspended bridges overlooking lush rainforest, a Queensland adventure park is reaching new heights in eco-tourism.

The family-owned business Tree Top Challenge which offers zip lines and obstacles as high as 25m are a finalist in this year's Telstra Queensland Business Awards.

It all started when Max and Julie Taylor took their sons David and Stephen for a family trip to the United States more than six years ago.

"We were overseas doing a zip liner and thought wow this is great," General Manager David Taylor said.

Tree Top Challenge are a finalist at Telstra's Queensland Business Awards 2019. Picture: supplied

The Taylor family, came back to the Gold Coast and kick-started their adventure park in 2013.

"We absolutely love tourism and really wanted to pioneer adventure tourism in Queensland," David Taylor said.

Their tours and obstacles cater for children as young as three to curious novices and adventure thrill seekers.

"There are few attractions where you can have a four-year-old, an 18-year-old and 60-year-old together and everyone is pushed to their limits as far as getting out of their comfort zones," Mr Taylor said.

The eco-tourism attraction has since grown to about 50 employees with sites in Currumbin, Mount Tamborine and the Sunshine Coast.

Brothers David and Stephen, who have young families of their own, saw an opportunity to design child-friendly courses which they launched last August as part of the Juniors Tree Top Challenge.

"After the first year it's been an amazing success. I had a child come up to me saying he had the best day of his life," Mr Taylor said.

In March, the company opened up at the Sunshine Coast's Big Pineapple and they now have bigger dreams to expand in North Queensland.

Telstra Queensland Business Awards winners will be announced on Thursday.

News Corp, publisher of The Courier-Mail, is the media partner for the awards.