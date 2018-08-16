Dangerous conditions close highway

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to contain grass fires in southern Queensland. Picture: File/Scott Fletcher

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are working to contain a series of grass fires in the state's southeast.

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire near Sugarloaf Rd at Sugarloaf, which broke out on Thursday morning, the Warwick Daily News reports.

In a separate blazes, Queensland Police Service reports the Cunningham Highway is at Closed at Warrill View, west of Warwick, due to a grass fire causing thick smoke in the area, while a vegetation fire near Goondiwindi is affecting visibility on the Leichhardt and Gore highways.

Motorists should use caution as crews may be working near roads.

There is a high fire danger today and a total fire ban has been announced for the southeast.

The ban is now active and will be enforced until at least Monday night, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting more dry and windy weather to hit the region ahead of the weekend.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said all residents in rural areas need to prepare their Bushfire Survival Plans.

"Dangerous fire weather conditions took hold in the southeast and southwest corners of the state over the weekend and moved north to central and western Queensland … while conditions have eased somewhat in the past 24 hours, we can expect to see fire dangers rise again in the coming days and they will reach heightened levels regularly in the near future," Mr Crawford said.

If you are affected by smoke from either fire, QFES said close windows and doors and people suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.