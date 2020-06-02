Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The winter edition of QCWA Ruth magazine has arrived.
The winter edition of QCWA Ruth magazine has arrived. Jessica Kramer
News

QCWA Ruth magazine gets wonderfully woolly for winter

2nd Jun 2020 4:15 PM

The days are getting shorter and the wind is getting colder, so what better excuse to cosy up on the couch with a cuppa and the new Winter edition of QCWA Ruth magazine?

This year the QCWA is celebrating its primary product as sheep - so for this issue, the Ruth team have followed suit with fantastic lamb-based dishes to cook, making your own woolly crocheted plant, a step-by-step of taking wool from fleece to yarn, and a look into what it's like doing life on a milk sheep farm and making sheep cheese.

You'll also discover the talented art deco-era artist Erté and his wonderful fashion artworks - they will leave you in awe - and the amazing woman behind five decades of cake decorating.

From Monday, June 1, you can enjoy these stories and more in 90 beautiful pages of inspirational tales, creative ideas, recipes and extra goodies to 'live an inspired life'.

Find your copy at your local newsagent or call 07 4690 9310 to subscribe.

magazine qcwa ruth magazine winter
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Horse euthanised after contracting Hendra virus

        premium_icon Horse euthanised after contracting Hendra virus

        News THE owner noticed the horse was depressed and having difficulty breathing last week.

        Woodburn father, son sentenced over 112 cannabis plants

        premium_icon Woodburn father, son sentenced over 112 cannabis plants

        News Both men appeared in the dock at Lismore District Court on Monday for...

        10 homes, 10 pools: $5.5 million DA lodged with council

        premium_icon 10 homes, 10 pools: $5.5 million DA lodged with council

        News EACH home in the proposed development, now on exhibition, is to have its own pool.

        What should Lennox Head look like in the future?

        premium_icon What should Lennox Head look like in the future?

        News It's time to have your say on revitalisation plans for the village