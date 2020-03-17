Menu
Qantas has cut almost a quarter of its international capacity for the next six months. Picture: Getty
Travel

Qantas to cut 90 per cent of international flights

17th Mar 2020 10:12 AM | Updated: 10:16 AM

Qantas will slash international flights by 90 per cent as the company reels from the impact of coronavirus.

In an announcement this morning, Qantas and Jetstar announced even more cuts to services following the Australian Government's advisory against non-essential overseas travel, and mandatory two-week self-isolation for returning travellers.

Total international capacity will be cut by around 90 per cent until May at least - a further 23 per cent reduction on cuts announced previous.

Domestic capacity will be cut by 60 per cent until at least the end of May.

Qantas said the reduction "largely reflects the demand impact of severe quarantine requirements on people's ability to travel overseas".

 

More to come . . .

aviation coronavirus qantas travel

