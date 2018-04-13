Qantas: Bye bye bye, Dubai you’re dumped

FAREWELL Dubai, the Flying Kangaroo has hopped out of the glitzy Middle Eastern stopover destination and has gone running back to a former favourite.

The last Qantas flight left Dubai on March 24, as the airline dropped the city as its stopover point for Europe-bound flights.

Now, travellers will be seeing a lot more of good old Singapore again thanks to a fresh $5 million partnership with the airline.

Inside Dubai Airport.

Qantas Group CEO Mr Alan Joyce said it's hoped the partnership will aid in the growth of the business and boost visitors to Singapore.

"Singapore is Qantas' largest hub outside of Australia, carrying more than 20 per cent of our wide body fleet," Mr Joyce said. "It's a cornerstone city in our international network strategy and plays an important role in our ability to respond to the incredible growth we are seeing in travellers from Asia.

"The deal will allow Qantas to better leverage our powerful partner network in the region, which includes three Jetstar branded carriers that connect to our flights through Changi, providing more destinations for more customers."

Hi again, Singapore.

From this month, Qantas will operate over 50 return services to and from Changi Airport every week.

Changi Airport Group Chief Executive Officer Mr Lee Seow Hiang said today's travellers are increasingly discerning and working with Qantas will help boost its profile both as a good stopover option and as a destination to explore.

"Qantas has been flying to Singapore for more than 80 years - it is one of the longest serving airlines to operate at Changi and is a valued airline partner," Mr Hiang said.

"With (the new) Jewel Changi Airport set to open in 2019, this new partnership will strengthen efforts to raise awareness of Singapore as a compelling transit point as well as an exciting destination in its own right, which is a win for all."

A Qantas plane at Sydney Airport, bound for Dubai. Picture: G B_NZ

In 2017, Changi Airport handled a massive 62.2 million passenger movements.