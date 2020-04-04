Menu
Qantas has recorded up to 50 cases of coronavirus among staff including pilots, flight attendants and baggage handlers.
Qantas reports 50 staff coronavirus cases

by Victoria Craw
4th Apr 2020 7:25 AM

Qantas has recorded up to 50 cases of coronavirus among staff, including eight pilots, up to 19 flight attendants and 14 baggage handlers. 

Dr Russell Brown said most of those infected were from overseas and taking precautions at a staff webinar on Friday. 

"They are wearing masks when flying and being careful and we're still seeing these cases," Dr Brown said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia now stands at 5362.

As of Saturday morning there were 2389 in NSW, 1085 in Victoria, 873 in Queensland, 396 in South Australia, 422 in Western Australia, 80 in Tasmania, 91 in the Australian Capital Territory and 26 in the Northern Territory.

Originally published as Qantas reports 50 staff coronavirus cases

