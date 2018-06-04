Qantas pilot sets new speed record to the UK

HIGH FLYER: Northern Rivers Qantas pilot Captain Peter Chaseling broke the record flying from Perth to London in a 787 Dreamliner in just 16 hours and 29 minutes.

HIGH FLYER: Northern Rivers Qantas pilot Captain Peter Chaseling broke the record flying from Perth to London in a 787 Dreamliner in just 16 hours and 29 minutes. Supplied

A NORTHERN Rivers pilot helped Qantas slice nearly an hour off its former record for a non-stop flight time from Perth to London.

Known as the "Kangaroo Route", the path between Australia and the United Kingdom and Australia.

Captain Peter Chaseling said he was thrilled to beat the helm of the Qantas Boeing 787 non-stop flight , but said there was "a bit of luck" in establishing the new record.

He said the new record time of just 16 hour and 29 minutes was set on May 29, well ahead of the scheduled 17 hours 20 minutes.

Speaking from London just before taking off on his back to Australia on the Qantas Dreamliner, Capt Chaseling said it was the first time the outbound flight to London (QF9), against the prevailing winds, was six minutes faster than the return trip (QF10).

"It feels great, although we did not know at he time we had set a record although we knew we had flown a fast one," he said.

"We had to circle around the runway to land on the east side at London Heathrow rather than on the west runway."

Capt Chaseling attribute the speedy 14,498 kilometre journey to favourable winds over the Indian Ocean and intelligent scheduling by the airline.

The typical cruise speed for a 787 is 900km/h.

"Qantas scheduled the flight to arrive early, we has special dispensation so there was no traffic holding patterns," he said.

"When we arrived there was only one other aircraft and we were the first to land at 4:36am UK summer time."

The 54-year pilot who has 30 years flying time under his wings, said the flight left Perth just after sunset.

He said the 254 tonnes aircraft carried 42 passengers in business, 28 in premium economy and 166 in economy.

Capt Chaseling said the construction of the new Dreamliner means air is flitered in from the outside atmosphere rather than through the engines.

He said this helps negate the effects of jetlag.

"It's the latest and greatest aircraft in the skies as it has moved away from aluminium to carbon fibre," he said.

"We can decrease the cabin altitude as the hull is stronger and the air is extremely clean so you feel better and not so shattered when you arrive."

Capt Chaseling said he's happy to also be following in the footsteps of his grandfather who was pioneer aviator.

"He had a gypsy moth and was the first person to land an aircraft in the Northern Rivers when he landed in the main street of Mullumbimby," he said.