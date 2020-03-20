Qantas pilot and her mum set to make history in Ballina

SPECIAL BOND: Ballina's Cath Eales, with former Ballina local daughter Kate, who will make history when she captins the first Qantas Link flight into Ballina.

SPECIAL BOND: Ballina's Cath Eales, with former Ballina local daughter Kate, who will make history when she captins the first Qantas Link flight into Ballina.

WHEN Qantas returns to Ballina's skies, a truly special mother-daughter moment will go down in history.

The new route was yesterday delayed until further notice amid coronavirus concerns, but former Ballina resident Kate Eales, 28, is waiting patiently for the go ahead.

She will make history when she captains the first Qantas Link flight back into Ballina airport.

Her biggest supporter, mum and long-time Ballina local Cath Eales, "couldn't be more proud".

"When Kate found out the flight was being launched, she immediately spoke to HR and told them she grew in Ballina and would love to captain the first flight," Cath said.

"They said 'of course', and her roster confirming it came out last week.

"She said, 'Mum I've bought you a ticket, you are on the first flight with me'."

It will be the first Qantas Link flight the duo have flown on together.

"It feels incredibly exciting," Cath said.

Upon hearing Thursday's news that Qantas had delayed the flight scheduled for next Sunday, Cath said she thought the company had made the right decision.

"We have to just wait now," she said.

"It's really concerning for my daughter, but it's concerning for everyone not just the Qantas staff.

"I heard from Kate this morning, she's just got to sit it out... she hasn't been stood down at this stage."

Born and bred in Ballina, Kate attended Southern Cross K-12 School and, soon after finishing, told her mum she wanted to be a pilot.

"She looked into it and we made it happen," Cath said.

After training with the Gold Coast's Australian Wings Academy, Kate got her hours up with Ballina Sky Dive and flying staff in and out of the mines.

She spent some time with Brindella, which became Aero Pelican in Newcastle.

"By the time she was 20, she'd finished her training and was a commercial pilot … it's not like uni ‒ she had three weeks off in two-and-a-half years," Cath said.

"Now's she's mentoring first-officers at Qantas Link and regularly captaining flights out of Sydney.

"We are really close and she got through her training because I could support her to do that.

"She's never once taken it for granted.

"I'm just excited because she's so happy doing it, it's great, she's found a job she loves.

"She's a resilient, talented, and inspiring young woman, I'm proud to call my daughter."