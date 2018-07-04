Qantas executives touch down in Mackay

THE Mackay bid team for the Qantas Group Pilot Training Academy yesterday hosted Qantas executives on a tour of Mackay's aviation facilities.

A recent survey of the 14,000 aspiring pilots who have indicated their interest in the Academy showed that a vast majority of respondents would be open to live, and train, in any of the nine shortlisted regional cities.

Qantas is expected to make another short list announcement in the coming weeks and a final decision on the academy's location is expected to be made in the third quarter of this year.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance CEO Garry Scanlan said the six Qantas representatives spent more than five hours reviewing Mackay's bid.

"The feedback we received from the Qantas team was very positive, and they acknowledged as well as being technically solid, our strong community support and backing helped propel the bid into the short list," Mr Scanlan said.

Mackay Airport general manager Rob Porter said the visit reinforced Mackay's strengths.

"Mackay's airport facilities are very good with a western aviation precinct that provides the perfect location for the establishment of the training academy. In addition, Mackay offers an air traffic control tower and a cross runway to ensure pilot safety and there is a variety of training opportunities for student pilots," Mr Porter said.

"Plus, we presented a great collaboration option to Qantas with CQUniversity where we can maximise the student experience for pilot trainees."

Mr Scanlan said that one of the region's biggest attributes was our liveability.

"Qantas is looking for a city which offers strong liveability credentials and Mackay easily meets that criteria. Beaches, rainforest, arts and culture, Mackay has it all and we were very proud to present this information to Qantas today."

Qantas has said following a final decision, cities could still be in contention to host a second academy if the demand for pilots was strong enough, including training foreign students on behalf of airlines overseas, for up to 500 pilots a year.

Qantas Group Pilot Academy executive manager Wes Nobelius was part of the team who met with local and state government leaders, the Mackay Airport team and business advocates "to tour the facilities and assess the feasibility of our academy being set up here".

"It will be a competitive process as we visit all nine regional shortlisted cities to go through in detail what's required to establish the Academy, and ensure it is sustainable in the long term," Mr Nobelius said.