Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
Health

Qantas cancels flight to London due to coronavirus scare

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Mar 2020 6:47 PM

Qantas has had to cancel a flight to London tonight after a passenger with coronavirus was on a recent flight.

The airline has cancelled flight QF1 from Sydney while extra cleaning is carried out.

Passengers have been moved to the next available flight.

"While Qantas Medical has assessed the risk as extremely low, we are doing some additional cleaning of those aircraft as a precaution," a Qantas spokesperson said.

The infected passenger arrived in the country on February 28 but Qantas was only told this morning after NSW Health put out the advice around people who were on a flight last week.

The spokesperson said the cleaning was an "extra precaution", done in addition to the regular cleaning which takes place after each flight.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock verdict on Casino childcare centre allegations

        premium_icon Shock verdict on Casino childcare centre allegations

        Crime A MAGISTRATE has reached a verdict in the case of a childcare centre operator accused of failing to report hazards and a complaint made by a parent.

        Drugs likely bound for 'lucrative market' in QLD

        premium_icon Drugs likely bound for 'lucrative market' in QLD

        Crime Alleged speeding offence brought car to the attention of police

        Asbestos to be removed from Goonellabah school during works

        premium_icon Asbestos to be removed from Goonellabah school during works

        News Department of Education said work would be done on weekends

        Vote now for the best takeaway on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Vote now for the best takeaway on the Northern Rivers

        News Your chance to vote for your favourite business