The super cheap flights arrived just in time for the reopening of state borders, as well as the winter school holidays. File Photo.
News

Qantas and Jetstar break sales records as Aussies snap up 70,000 fares in five hours

Holly Cormack
20th Jun 2020 1:49 PM
Subscriber only

QANTAS and Jetstar have sent Aussies into a mad frenzy, as eager travellers snapped up 70 000 cheap fares in just five hours. With domestic fares starting at just $19, Jetstar set a new record of 220 sales per minute on Friday (June 19).

With borders set to reopen in July and school holidays just around the corner, tens of thousands raced to get their hands on one of the low-cost seats available, causing the airlines website to temporarily crash.

The launch of Qantas and Jetstar’s massive sale comes at the perfect time for millions of Australians cooped up at home or desperately missing interstate family and friends.

Budget airline Jetstar released 10,000 one-way fares for $19, servicing 22 routes including Melbourne to Sydney, Sydney to Gold Coast, Melbourne to Byron Bay (Ballina), Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) and Adelaide to Cairns.

Other fares available for sale from 9.00am Friday until Monday night, unless sold prior, are $49 flights from Brisbane to Mackay as well as $79 from Sydney to Hamilton Island and Brisbane to Darwin.

