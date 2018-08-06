Q&A to screen live from Lismore tonight

Former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell will be on tonight's Q&A panel.

Former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell will be on tonight's Q&A panel. Lyn McCarthy

REGIONAL issues are likely to be high on the agenda when Northern Rivers residents join an Agriculture-centric panel for ABC's Q&A program in Lismore tonight.

The panel program will feature former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell OAM and Kyogle resident Matt Sorenson.

Also on the panel are Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, his opposition counterpart Joel Fitzgibbon and National Farmer's Federation president Fiona Simson.

Mr Littleproud recently announced a $576 million drought resilience package for farmers alongside Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

On Friday, he welcomed the Commonwealth Bank's announcement troubled farmers could use Farm Management Deposit accounts as mortgage offsets.

Northern Rivers residents have meanwhile been lending a hand, as volunteers gathered donations for drought-stricken families at Lismore's farmers markets on the weekend.

The region's fight to recover after last year's flood, coal seam gas and homelessness are also slated to be possibly raised during the program.

Ms Simson, meanwhile, has been calling for a special agricultural visa to encourage migrants to Australia's regional areas.

Those who have registered to be part of the program's studio audience have been given the opportunity to ask a question as part of the show.

Q&A will be screened live on ABC and on ABC Iview from 9.35pm tonight.